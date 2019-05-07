Three people were injured in a traffic accident in Sanilac County Tuesday morning.
It happened about 8 a.m. on M-53 near Clifford Road in Marlette Township.
A 37-year-old woman from Kingston was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on M-53. At the same time, a 16-year-old female from Marlette was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala eastbound on Clifford Road and approached a stop sign at M-53, according to the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office.
The Impala turned northbound onto M-53 and collided with the Silverado, the sheriff’s office said.
The 16-year-old driver was trapped in her vehicle and had to be extricated by the Jaws-of-Life, the sheriff’s office said.
There was also a 54-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Impala.
All occupants were treated at the scene and transported to Lapeer Hospital for further treatment.
The accident remains under investigation.
All occupants were wearing their seatbelts and speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.
