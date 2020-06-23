Michigan State Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Saginaw.
At about midnight on Tuesday, June 23, two gunshot victims, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, arrived at a local hospital.
MSP said one victim had a single gunshot wound to the leg and the other had three gunshot wounds, one in each leg and another just above the beltline.
Investigators determined the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Kendrick Street.
Troopers processed the scene and collected evidence.
While no arrests have been made, the shooting remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.