A van carrying prisoners crashed with another vehicle Tuesday on Interstate 94 in southwestern Michigan, authorities said.
Several people were taken to Kalamazoo hospitals with injuries, the Kalamazoo County sheriff's office said.
The van was operated by U.S. Corrections, a Charlotte, North Carolina, company that transports prisoners across the country. The van was westbound on I-94 in Kalamazoo County, just west of Battle Creek, when it collided with another vehicle.
