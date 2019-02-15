Saginaw County Central Dispatch is reporting a traffic crash with injuries this morning.
It happened around 6:45 a.m. on State Street between River and Midland roads in Thomas Township.
Dispatch is reporting at least one person hurt.
Drivers should avoid that area of State Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.