An inmate was found dead in his cell at the Saginaw Correctional Facility.
Chris Gautz with the Michigan Department of Corrections confirmed that the man’s body was found on Monday April 8 at around 4 p.m.
Gautz said the man’s cellmate, suspected in the man’s death, has been transferred to a maximum-security facility.
The victm’s name has not been released, but Gautz said he was 44-years-old and was serving time for crimes committed in Macomb and Wayne Counties.
The cellmate is a 20-year-old serving time out of Kent County for armed robbery, according Gautz.
The cause of death has not been released, but Michigan State Police are investigating, according to Gautz. He also said an internal investigation is underway at the facility, which is standard in a case like this.
The two had been cellmates for about a month, according to Gautz.
The Saginaw Correctional Facility, located in Freeland, is a multi-level facility housing level 1,2, and 4 inmates.
