An inmate has been charged in the slaying of a 50-year-old Wayne County sheriff's deputy at a jail in downtown Detroit.
The county prosecutor's office says 28-year-old Deandre Williams of Detroit is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, murder of a police officer, felony murder, unarmed robbery and escaping jail through violence.
The sheriff's office says Cpl. Bryant Searcy was checking cell doors on Sept. 2 when he was attacked as he walked past one he thought was locked.
Searcy was found unresponsive by other deputies and died later at a hospital.
