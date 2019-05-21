An Isabella County inmate said his plan to escape the jail was just his military training.
An inmate at the Isabella County Jail, Michael Snyder, was caught passing contraband to another inmate, causing corrections officers to search his cell, according to an affidavit.
The record shows notes were found in Snyder’s cell that indicated an escape plan between Snyder and Keith McKern, another inmate.
The plan said Snyder would cut the skylight out on the roof and he would lower a rope ladder down to McKern, the affidavit said.
Snyder told officers he was planning on turning the notes over to authorities, but he forgot.
McKern told officers he was going along with the planning of the escape because he was bored but never planned on going through with it, records said.
McKern also told officers when he was in the military, they were trained to try and escape if ever taken as a prisoner of war, according to the affidavit.
He was charged with solicitation of an escape-awaiting trial for a felony. The charge is a misdemeanor and is punishable by up to two years in prison and/or $1,000 fine.
McKern is a former military recruiter, according to Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main.
He was originally in jail on charges of first degree criminal sexual conduct.
