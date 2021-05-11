An inmate at the Isabella County Jail died from a cardiac episode while he was being transported to a hospital.
On Monday, May 5, an inmate at the county jail was transported to a local emergency department for treatment of low oxygen levels.
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate had several medical conditions, including heart and breathing ailments. The inmate was not feeling well over the weekend and medical staff continued to monitor his condition.
The medical staff decided to move the inmate to a local emergency department as his condition was not improving. While at the local emergency department, the inmate had an episode and staff transferred him to Sparrow Hospital by ambulance, the sheriff’s office said.
According to the sheriff's office, the inmate suffered a catastrophic cardiac episode and died while being transferred to the hospital. The inmate has been transferred to the pathology unit at Sparrow. His cause of death is unknown at this time, but it’s suspected to be related to his medical issues.
The inmate was serving a sentence for methamphetamine drug charges.
