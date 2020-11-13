The Ingham County Jail is telling people to be on the lookout after an inmate escaped.
The sheriff’s office said Michael David McKerchie, 32, escaped from the jail at around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 13.
Officials are asking that if you have any information, or see him, to call 911.
