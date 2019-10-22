A grant through the Saginaw Community Foundation is giving $1,000 and growing more than the trees being planted by Saginaw County Jail inmates.
The grant money is just a fraction of a donor fund providing $10,000 through the foundation for 10 neighborhood association projects.
“We make those grants to neighborhood associations to help them build their capacity to improve their community,” said Brian Jackson, with the foundation.
Nine new trees were planted for the Adams Boulevard Neighborhood Association to replace trees that have been damaged or lost due to high winds and old age. The healthy, new trees are filling in the gaps and filling up the day for the inmates helping them take root.
The boulevard’s beautification is putting the pride back in its appearance and making it more attractive to visitors.
“From the city’s perspective, it’s beautiful because it helps improve the neighborhoods, keep them up, which is what we want to see,” Saginaw Mayor Floyd Kloc said.
“We got a wonderful deal through Abele’s Nursery, and Home Depot donated the mulch for the project. And we determined where the nine trees would go,” said Debi Melkonian, with the neighborhood association.
The four different kinds of trees – mountain ash, ornamental pear, pink flat flowering cherries, and red jewel crabapples – were planted in new mulch.
The jail inmates joined the neighborhood association members to add the beauty between Alexander and Congress.
