A Detroit man sent to prison for more than two and a half decades for a murder he didn't commit is now free.
Larry Smith got his first taste of freedom on Feb. 4 after the Wayne County Prosecutors Office granted him relief.
Larry smith has dreamed of this reunion since he was 18 years old back when he was sentenced to life without parole, following first degree murder and felony firearm convictions.
"I was an innocent man, suffering in prison," Smith said.
Detroit police claimed he was behind a shooting murder despite lack of witness testimony and forensic evidence.
Prosecutors back then instead relied on a later discredited jail informant, who said Smith confessed to him. Fast forward to now, Smith now has the chance to focus on his future.
"Hey man. I'm grateful to every one of you. Thank you! Keep pushing. Fighting. Striving. Keep standing and walking tall," Smith said.
"I'm just excited. There's no words to explain how I feel," Deborah Smith, Larry’s mother said.
Among those cheering Smith on was Darrell Siggers. The two had spent time locked up together. Siggers also found freedom after a wrongful conviction thanks to work by the Wayne County Conviction Integrity Unit.
"We thank people like y'all for bringing attention to matters like these. We need more attention," Siggers said.
"In this case, we found so many things that were disturbing, that we just couldn't stand behind the verdict," Valerie Newman, CIU Director for the Wayne County Prosecutors Office said.
Another advocate, attorney Wolf Mueller, wasn't involved in Smiths case, but said three other wrongfully convicted clients he represents fell victim to the same policing often seen in the 90s.
"It's bittersweet. This man lost 26 years of his life, from 18 to 44, his whole adult life. But, it's so good for his family realize that the justice system works and can work," Mueller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.