An innocent grandmother is in critical condition after being struck by a stray bullet at a gas station in Mt. Morris Township.
Multiple bullet casings littered the ground of a Marathon gas station, located on W. Pierson Road.
According to police, the grandmother was an innocent bystander pumping gas and was shot by a stray bullet.
Mt. Morris Twp Police Chief Terence Green said paramedics rushed her to an area hospital where she is listed in critical condition.
Green said a woman who was inside of one of the suspects' vehicles was hit by a bullet. She is also listed in serious condition.
Matthew Dulin was just a few feet away when the gunfire started. He was working on his bike in his driveway when the chaos erupted.
“When I looked up I saw him holding that rifle up and unloading. I was like oh my God this is real,” Dulin said.
According to police, three suspects were involved.
Dulin said he was shocked by the scene that was unfolding in front of him.
“I told my fiancé to get inside, I pulled out my cell phone and started calling, and I look back up and pop, pop, pop. The guys running across the field holding the gun up, the other guys scurrying as fast as he can trying to get away,” Dulin said.
Dulin described the gun as an assault rifle, he said that it was long compared to the guy that was holding it.
Dulin said he thinks about how close he came to being in the crossfire himself.
“It could’ve been me, I was there ten minutes before that,” Dulin said. “I just hope the best for the owner, and the people, and the lady. I really hope she pulls through,” Dulin said.
Police arrested two people they believe were the primary suspects in the shooting. They are looking for a third person.
Hamady Middle/High School was placed on temporary lockdown during the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.