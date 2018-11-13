A lawyer may pursue an insanity defense for a man charged in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Port Huron police officer.
The Times Herald of Port Huron reports Tuesday that court documents show attorney Bill Colovos has filed a motion to have Joshua Bauman undergo examination for criminal responsibility at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry.
A hearing is scheduled Monday.
Lt. Joel Wood was slain in August while visiting a woman in Clyde Township. Bauman's estranged wife and a neighbor were wounded. Wood was 45 and had been a Port Huron officer for more than two decades.
Bauman was captured in suburban Detroit. He is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and other crimes.
Port Huron is about 55 miles (88 kilometers) northeast of Detroit.
