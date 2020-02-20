Liberty and Independence bridges in Bay City will repeatedly close next week as the new owners complete inspections.
Bay City Bridge Partners (BCBP), who bought the bridges from the city, are starting inspections on Monday, Feb. 24.
BCBP said the inspections are to determine if Liberty and Independence bridges need any proactive repairs to make sure they are reliable for the upcoming shipping season.
The Liberty Bridge inspection will start Monday and end Wednesday. It will include a road closure between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
During the closure, traffic will be rerouted to Veterans Memorial Bridge.
The inspection for Independence Bridge will take place on Thursday and Friday. If the Liberty Bridge inspection is done ahead of time, inspection for Independence could start Wednesday afternoon.
In December 2019, Bay City Commissioners voted to privatize the bridges and sell them for a total of $5 million dollars.
United Bridge Partners and Bay City Bridge Partners plan to rebuild Independence Bridge and rehabilitate Liberty Bridge.
Both bridges are expected to reopen by 2024.
The bridges will have tolls, but Bay City residents won’t have to pay tolls for the first five years after the bridges reopen.
