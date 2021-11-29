The investigation into the explosion that rocked a Flint neighborhood killing two and injuring others continues to unfold.
The city of Flint Building and Safety Department will go door to door with home inspection information for all 27 damaged or destroyed homes.
20 damaged homes have had utilities shut-off. Utilities remain shut off for 19 homes, while one has utilities restored. Utilities will remain shut-off until a final assessment of the area is complete, which is scheduled for this week. The assessment will include pressure testing the gas lines by Consumers Energy.
The city delivered care packages from Consumers Energy to 19 of the 27 families and will continue to work with the families to determine levels of need.
Blight laborers have boarded homes on Hogarth Ave., Larchmont, Harrick St., and Clairmont St., and will continue to board and secure the windows and doors of damaged homes. Residents with homes potentially damaged by the explosion can call 810-410-2020 for assistance.
Anyone wanting to make essential items donations, can contact any of the following:
• Catholic charities at (810) 232-9950.
• Hand of god ministries at 810-766-9278. Hand of god ministries is also looking for volunteers to service those in need.
• The monetary fund set up by the United Way has received over $40,000 from over 300 donors, including the initial $5,000 donation.
• A site manager will remain at the location to check-in and assist residents with questions or concerns regarding their property.
• Genesee health systems has set up a 24/7/365 virtual urgent care and crisis lines available for any resident. Residents can call 810-496-5500 for the behavioral health urgent care and 810-257-3740 for crisis calls.
The explosion area is still secured with barricades and 24/7 security. Any unauthorized persons or groups will be asked to vacate the area.
Anyone interested in making a monetary donation can give to the November 22 Flint Home Explosion fund in 1 of 3 ways:
• www.unitedwaygenesee.org, click donate and choose this fund
• www.unitedwaygenesee.org/give
• Mail donation to United Way Genesee, PO Box 949 Flint, MI 48501, with note: "November 22 Flint home explosion fund"
Any residents affected by the explosion can call the Flint public health office at 810-410-2020. Family resources are available for shelter, food, clothing, mental health assistance, housing vouchers, and other essential needs. Please give your name, phone number, address, and service needed. The public health office phone line will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.