An inspector general's probe into whether Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan gave preferential treatment to a health program involves over 400,000 pages of documents.
The Free Press has sought records, including emails and financial reports, from the city's Office of Inspector General through a public records request. Detroit's law department billed the newspaper over $200,000 for documents, but still plans to fight the release.
City officials cite inspector general concerns about details being taken out of context and "misleading the public" in a Sept. 10 letter responding to the records request.
The investigation is about a maternal health program called Make Your Date which is run by a woman with close ties to Duggan.
Good government experts are criticizing the city's handling of the information request, including the high bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.