A highway safety group is calling for more regulations to cover automated driver assistance systems.
Those include Tesla’s autopilot and GM’s Super Cruise.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says drivers who use the features stop paying attention to the road.
This comes two weeks after a distracted driver was involved in a fatal crash using Tesla’s autopilot system.
The organization, which is funded by the car insurance industry, said more restrictions should apply.
For instance, their recommendations would prohibit automated lane changing.
The government has been trying to regulate fully self-driving vehicles, but partially self-driving systems are not currently regulated.
GM currently restricts the use of its Super Cruise feature to select highways.
Tesla said autopilot is intended for use only on highways and limited-access roads.
It is not intended to be used on city streets, construction zones, or areas where there are bicyclists or pedestrians.
