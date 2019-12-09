A Detroit-area woman remains missing after a weekend search with police, dogs and volunteers in the northern Lower Peninsula.
Adrienne Quintal's family says trail dogs picked up her scent but cadaver dogs did not.
A sister, Jenny Bryson, says the search will resume at some point but weather will be a key factor.
The 47-year-old Quintal was reported missing in October from a family cabin in Benzie County, about 20 miles southwest of Traverse City. Sheriff Ted SchendelÃ¡says it's a rough "swampy area."
There is a $10,000 reward for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.