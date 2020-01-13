History buffs can dive into a new interactive map to learn about the various shipwrecks across the Great Lakes.
The map was created by the Michigan History Center, which shares stories of the state’s history.
It is estimated 6,000 vessels were lost on the Great Lakes, with about 1,500 of those ships located in Michigan waters, the center said.
Perhaps the most famous shipwreck in Michigan is the Edmund Fitzgerald. That ship sunk on Nov. 10, 1975.
However, the Edmund Fitzgerald - and other high-profile wrecks - are not listed on the map. That’s because crew members went down with the ship, causing them to be considered underwater burial sites, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
Thanks to the new interactive map, it is easy to learn about the mystery and tragedy surrounding the ships that submerged in Michigan waters.
“This new tool gives divers, kayakers, snorkelers and armchair explorers a chance to learn more about these underwater archaeological sites and the circumstances that led to the shipwrecks,” said Sandra Clark, director of the Michigan History Center. “It’s a wonderfully interactive way to help people connect with this part of Michigan’s maritime history.”
There is also an app that gives users a closer look at the shipwrecks. The app map offers the following:
- The difficulty level of diving to the wreck.
- Whether the wreck is accessible by kayak or canoe.
- The circumstances of the sinking.
- A description of the ship, with photos and drawings (if available).
The map will be updated as more shipwrecks are discovered.
Michigan law prohibits removal of any artifacts from shipwrecks.
“The wrecks on the Great Lakes bottomlands belong to the people of Michigan,” Clark said. “If everyone follows the rule of ’take only pictures and leave only bubbles,” we can ensure that these underwater time capsules will be available for future generations to explore, research and enjoy.”
