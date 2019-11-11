An interim police chief has been named for the city of Flint.
Flint's new Mayor Sheldon Neeley appointed Phil Hart as the interim police chief on Monday.
Hart was previously the undersheriff for Saginaw County. He resigned from that position in March.
The former police chief, Tim Johnson, resigned on Friday, Nov. 8 to run for Genesee County sheriff.
Hart is also running for the sheriff position.
Neeley said the city's current fire chief will remain.
