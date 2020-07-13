Hundreds of schools and dozens of states are challenging the rule that says international students could be deported if their schools do not hold in-person instruction.
At a young age, Kaishi Chhabra knew she wanted to come to America
“Ever since I was a teen, I decided I wanted to come to the U.S. and pursue what you would call the ‘American dream,’” she said.
That dream brought Kaishi to Michigan State University where she's currently a junior majoring in journalism.
But as an international student, her fate is up in the air after the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced a new set of rules for foreign students in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m angry and disappointed and sad but mostly I’m just worried about what could happen for my future,” she said.
Those rules prevent international students from entering or staying in the U.S. if their college only offers online courses during the fall semester. It’s leaving many with a difficult choice, transferring to a college that will offer in-person classes or leaving the country.
“Basically, we have the option of exposing ourselves to this disease, the pandemic, or going back to where we have been staying for years,” Kaishi said.
For Kaishi, she's currently enrolled in a hybrid course taking place both online and in person. She says feels she safe for now, but others aren't so lucky, and taking classes outside of the U.S. won't be easy.
“There’s going to be time differences, it would make more sense to just take the online classes in the United States,” she said.
The change could also jeopardize their immigration status if they're outside of the country for more than 5 months.
Making the American dream that many international students left their country for, difficult to achieve. Kaishi is calling on domestic students to take a stand and help.
“Right now, dreams are collapsing so please help us in whatever way you can,” she said.
The attorneys general from 17 states, including Michigan, as well as over 200 universities are backing a legal challenge over the new rule regarding international students, arguing it jeopardizes their safety.
