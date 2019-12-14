Wema Muze, an international student from Tanzania, is currently pursuing a business degree at Saginaw Valley State University.
“I was always dreaming about having something of my own, owning my own company,” Muze said.
Muze attends SVSU with the help of a scholarship and after what she believes to be a miscommunication regarding her finances, she now must compensate for more school credits next semester.
“There are some credits you have to take because my degree was for three years and here in America everyone goes for four years, so I have to compensate for an extra credit,” Muze said.
Since Muze can’t work an on-campus job during the break, she sought out the help of St. John Amelith Lutheran Church to help redirect some of her finances.
“There have been many donors who’ve reached out, like I said, to help with food and housing and other things,” said Jen Enge, with St. John Amelith Lutheran Church. “The actual fees is the monthly fees, due to the first of each month are significant. The college has done a great job of helping offset some of that cost, but her responsibility for a high credit load is still pretty high.”
Muze expressed how grateful she is for caring people.
“They make me feel special because not everyone can do that,” Muze said. “I’m so grateful for everyone.”
Those with the church say the feeling is mutual.
“Which is why it’s so great she reached out to our church because we’ve become what we hope is family to her,” Enge said.
Anyone who would like to help Muze can contact St. John Amelith at (989) 686-0176.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.