The intersection of West Michigan and South Center in Saginaw Township is closed due to flooding.
According to the Saginaw Township Fire Department, the intersection is under 2 feet of water and is still rising.
The department said two vehicles have already stalled in the water and had to be towed out.
The intersection is closed, officials are asking that you please do not try to drive around the barricades.
TV5 will update you as we learn more.
