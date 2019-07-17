The Great Lakes Fishery Commission (GLFC) plans to give an up-close look at live “vampires” this weekend during the Tall Ships event.
Lamprey, an invasive parasite, that have invaded the Great Lakes through shipping channels are a destructive species that kills six of seven of the fish they attack.
Visitors to downtown Bay City can get a look at the creatures that feed off other fish by boring a hole into their prey and feeding on blood and body fluids.
The local fishery commission along with partners from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Canadian regulators have gained control of the lamprey population, but say without education and control, they can become a problem again.
“Control of sea lamprey has been on-going since 1958,” stated Marc Gaden of the GLFC. “Without sea lamprey control, Canada and the U.S. would not have the fishery we enjoy today.”
Lamprey larvae are stopped in streams before they get into the lakes where they can prey on fish and threaten the ecosystem of millions of fish.
The exhibit will be on display throughout the Tall Ships Festival with fisheries experts to answer questions on the invasive species.
