The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person case from July 26, 2019.
Deputies said Tien Pham of Holland Twp. was last seen in the Holland area and has not been heard of since.
Pham is 5’10” with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue cargo style shorts and a white t-shirt carrying a tan backpack.
According to deputies, they believe he was last seen in Allegan County just south of Holland.
Deputies believe he was near the intersection of 63rd St. and 134th Ave. near the Blue Star Highway. They said this sighting was on the morning of the 26th.
Anyone with information is asked to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at or the Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT. You can also submit your online at www.mosotips.com.
