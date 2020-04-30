Several stolen government license plates were recovered after a joint investigation by multiple Mid-Michigan law enforcement agencies.
The Roscommon County Sheriff's Office was contacted on April 20 by the Roscommon DNR Region Office reporting numerous license plates had been stolen off of DNR vehicles.
A joint investigation began that included the sheriff's office, the DNR Law Enforcement Division, the Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office, the West Branch City Police Department, and the Richfield Department of Public Safety.
The investigation revealed the license plates had been stolen the day prior and the Roscommon County Sheriff's Office also had a county registration plate stolen off of a sheriff's office transport van on the same date, the Roscommon County Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators developed a suspect, a 49-year-old Ogemaw County man, after the stolen plates were located for sale online.
A search warrant was obtained for the suspect's home, where several of the stolen plates were recovered, the sheriff's office said.
A report will be presented to the Roscommon County Prosecutor's Office for review and possible charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.