Lapeer County deputies are investigating after three UTV’s were stolen from a business.
Deputies were called to Chapman’s Sports Center on Davison Road in Lapeer on Nov. 6.
Employees arrived that morning and found that sometime during the night the property’s exterior fence had been cut and three customer’s UTV’s were stolen.
Video surveillance showed the theft happened at around 1 a.m. that morning. Three people were caught on video stealing the UTV’s and a witness reported they saw a white pickup truck in the area.
On Nov. 5 a crème SUV was seen driving into the business’ lot, around the building, and then it left. It’s unclear if that SUV is associated with the theft.
On Nov. 9 at 8 a.m., City of Flint Police found one of the stolen UTV’s abandoned at a home on Tuxedo Street. There is further information that the UTV’s were used in the area of Tuxedo and Neubert Avenue in Flint.
The other two UTV’s have not been found. They include a dark green 2004 Polaris Ranger 4x4 and a green 2018 Polaris Vector 500.
If you recognize the people in the pictures, the vehicle, or have any information regarding the stolen UTV’s, call the Lapeer County Sheriff’s tip line at 810-245-1374.
