An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in a ditch, and another man was shot in the back.
Dryden Township Police were called to a home in the 3300 block of Hollow Corners Road, in Lapeer County, at around 2:49 a.m. on Sept. 8.
This after homeowners said they heard what they believed were 15-20 gunshots in the area, and later saw a man in their backyard. The man said he had been shot in the lower back and needed help.
Multiple crews were called the scene, and while responding, Lapeer County Sgt. Jason Davis noticed several items on the road, including broken glass, near the home.
Upon further investigation a man’s body was found in a nearby ditch. He has been identified as Jason Stefanski, 35, from Rockford, and has family ties to the Alma area. Stefanski’s death is being treated as suspicious at this time, and the cause of death is under investigation.
Investigators are looking to see if that incident is connected to one that happened minutes later when deputies came upon a vehicle in the area of Sutton and Wilder, about three miles away.
The vehicle had a shattered driver’s side window and a flat tire. The lone person inside took off as deputies arrived, with the chase ending a short time later on M-24 just north of Lapeer.
The driver was taken into custody and is in the Lapeer County Jail.
Both incidents are being investigated to see if there is a connection, but officials say there is nothing at this time that would indicate a threat to the public.
If you know anything, call either the Dryden Township Police Department at 810-796-2271, or the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office at 810-664-1801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.