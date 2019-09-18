The Tuscola County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a bomb threat was made towards the Caro Center.
A resident at the center made the threat, Michigan State Police said.
Police do not believe the threat is credible.
MSP Lt. David Kaiser said a K9 unit was at the facility on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.
Police do not believe there is any danger to the residents or the public.
