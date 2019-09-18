Image: Caro Center
Source: WNEM

The Tuscola County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a bomb threat was made towards the Caro Center.

A resident at the center made the threat, Michigan State Police said.

Police do not believe the threat is credible.

MSP Lt. David Kaiser said a K9 unit was at the facility on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution.

Police do not believe there is any danger to the residents or the public.

