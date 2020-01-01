First responders were called to a former business at the Flint/Flint Township line after a vehicle crashed into the building.
The vehicle crashed into the former Visions of You located on Clio and Dayton on Wednesday afternoon.
People were trapped inside the vehicle and according to officials, everyone made it out safely.
No further information is available at this time.
