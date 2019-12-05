An investigation is underway after compromising pictures of a student were put online.
Bentley Community Schools said that in the afternoon of Dec. 4, administrators learned that the pictures of a student were unknowingly distributed via social media by a different student to other students, and those pictures were then reposted.
Administrators worked to have the original posts deleted, and the account deactivated. They said they have also gotten local law enforcement involved.
The matter is still under investigation by the district and the City of Burton Police Department.
Superintendent Kristy Spann issued a reminder that using a personal communication device to transmit pictures and/or video of an individual without proper consent is considered an invasion of privacy and is illegal. She is asking that parents discuss the matter with their children.
