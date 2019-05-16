There was no school for staff and students at Handy Middle School in Bay City on May 17 after a diving brick went through a viewing window in the pool area.
Bay City Schools Superintendent Stephen Bigelow said the pool flooded the school’s tunnels with several feet of water and caused mechanical and IT issues.
Transformers are also housed in the tunnels, with electrical lines, so power to the building was knocked out, including the IT system for the entire district.
Bigelow said “obviously the brick didn’t magically float over to the window” so the investigation is underway to see how exactly the window was shattered.
While the area has been dried out, it’s still unclear if it’s safe to turn the power back on, according to Bigelow.
Insurance adjustors are also trying to determine the extent of the damage.
Bigelow did say the last day of school is June 7th, and that is still the plan, although there may have to be some temporary alternatives for things like food services.
Students were sent out of the building on May 16 for the last 55 minutes of the day due to power concerns.
