Crews are still on the scene of a fire at a lumberyard.
Michigan State Police and the Denton Township Fire Department were called to Penney’s Lumber on M-18 in Prudenville at 8 a.m. on Nov. 24. That’s after the owner of the lumberyard discovered the fire when he opened for business.
MSP reports the fire spread from the lumberyard to a neighboring trailer park.
DTE was called to the area to shut off a natural gas meter that was burning on the front of Penney’s Lumber, and at a burning vacant lot in the neighboring trailer park. Because DTE only had one person there, troopers grabbed their shovels and started digging to locate the gas line.
Two trailers and a shed were damaged during the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but arson is not suspected.
