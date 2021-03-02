GENERIC: police lights night

An investigation is underway after a man was pronounced dead in Flint on Monday.

Flint Police were called to the 1700 block of N. Vernon Avenue at 6:50 p.m. on March 1 for an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, the man was pronounced dead. The victim was in his 40s, police said.

If you have any information on this incident, contact Det. Sgt. Kennedy at 810-237-6912 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

