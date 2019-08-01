A 19-year-man was found shot in the chest, laying in the middle of a Saginaw Township road; and now police are trying to track down the shooter.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch received several calls about possible gunshots in the area of N. Center and Joyce at around 5:13 a.m. on August 1.
A Saginaw Township Police Officer was in the area, and officials said he arrived at the scene in less than a minute. That’s when the officer discovered a 19-year-old Saginaw Township man in the northbound lanes of Center with a single gunshot wound to the chest.
He was taken to the hospital where he is undergoing surgery and expected to survive.
Investigators are currently trying to identify a suspect(s). If you have any information call Saginaw Township Police Investigations at 989-791-7226.
