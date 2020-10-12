A man was hospitalized after being stabbed in Mt. Morris.
Michigan State Police said the incident happened on the 1100 block of E. Frances Street on Oct. 12.
MSP investigators tell TV5 they believe the victim and suspect knew each other.
The victim is currently in stable condition.
No further information is available at this time.
