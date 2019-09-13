One person is dead, killed when a trench caved in.
The Imlay City Fire Department was called to the Imlay City condominium construction site at around 12:56 p.m. on Sept. 12.
When crews arrived, they hand dug in the trench to free the victim, who, upon extraction, was pronounced dead.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
Officials say the recovery of the victim was complicated by the depth of the trench, and the narrow work environment.
One Imlay City Fire Department member was slightly injured and checked out.
The investigation continues by police and the Michigan Occupational safety and Health Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.