The Mt. Pleasant Department of Public Safety is investigating after a report of a man with a gun in the city.
Central Michigan University Police said the reports were of a man with a long gun in the area of West Campus Apartments late on Sept. 25. The man was not found.
CMU Police say that Mt. Pleasant Police are investigating the situation, which is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.