One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle and train collided.
Tuscola County 911 Director Sandra Nielsen said the incident happened on Kirk Road, north of Vassar, between Vanwagnen and Waterman at 10:06 a.m. on March 6.
Nielsen said one person was taken to the hospital, but no other details are currently available.
The road in the area was closed, but has since re-opened.
