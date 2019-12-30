A KFC restaurant in Flint caught fire after a crash sent a vehicle through the building.
The KFC is located in Flint at the intersection on Dort Highway and Lapeer Road.
Officials said a pick-up truck and a Chevy crashed before the pick-up truck crashed into the building.
According to Fire Chief Ray Barton, a pick-up truck crashed through the restaurant and caught fire. He said that the truck fire caused the restaurant to catch fire.
The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured but the two passengers in the Chevy were sent to a local hospital for minor injuries, according to the chief.
Flint police are investigating the original cause of the crash.
TV5 will update you as more information becomes available.
