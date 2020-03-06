One person was taken to the hospital after their vehicle hit a train.
Tuscola County 911 Director Sandra Nielsen said the incident happened on Kirk Road, north of Vassar, between Vanwagnen and Waterman at 10:06 a.m. on March 6.
According to the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office, a 28-year-old woman from Caro was driving a Chevrolet Impala when she struck a train that was crossing the intersection. A two year old was also in the vehicle.
The driver was taken to the hospital, but the two year old was uninjured.
The road in the area was closed, but has since re-opened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.