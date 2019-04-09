An investigation is underway after two women said they were assaulted at an apartment near Saginaw Valley State University.
Saginaw County Undersheriff Mike Gomez said deputies were called to Campus Village at Cardinal Center early on April 6.
One person is in custody, according to Gomez, although few other details have been released.
The investigation continues.
