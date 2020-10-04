An investigation is underway after a trooper-involved shooting.
Michigan State Police said that at around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 troopers were called to the 500 block of Gillespie Avenue in Flint for a domestic violence dispute between a man and woman.
The woman said shots were fired into the air before the man left the address.
MSP said the man was on Pasadena when a trooper from the Flint Police arrived on the scene and made contact with him.
Right now, it’s unclear what happened, but the trooper ended up discharging their weapon.
The 28-year-old Burton man was hit and taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The trooper rendered aid at the scene.
Detectives from outside sources are handing the investigation, and the trooper is on paid administrative leave, per policy.
The trooper has been with the Flint Post for four years.
We will bring you more information as it becomes available.
