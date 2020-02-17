A 2-year-old child is hospitalized after being shot in the leg, and investigators are still trying to figure out what happened.
Saginaw Police were called to a hospital on Feb. 17 at 9:18 a.m. after the child’s father brought the toddler to the hospital.
Detectives are still working to gather information and interview witnesses to determine where the incident happened, and how it happened.
If you have any information, call the Saginaw Police Department, Det. Graves at 989-759-1761,
