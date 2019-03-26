A Michigan police officer who investigated a complaint against disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar says he didn't forward the case to a prosecutor because Nassar fooled him.
Officials in Meridian Township publicly apologized to the victim after a judge sentenced Nassar to decades in prison for molesting several girls and young women. They also took the extraordinary step of hiring an investigator to learn more about how police handled her complaint.
The report, released today, includes an interview with Andrew McCready, who investigated the allegation that Nassar had molested the woman. Nassar told police he was performing a legitimate medical procedure. McCready says, "I believed his lies."
The victim says she forgives McCready.
