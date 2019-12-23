A body found near a northwestern Michigan cabin is believed to be that of a 47-year-old Detroit-area woman who went missing in October.
Adrienne Quintal was last heard from on Oct. 17.
The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office, who had been investigating Quintal’s disappearance, was notified on Dec. 21 that a body had been discovered in the area of Indian Hill Road and Hooker Road.
The body was found in about 3-feet of water in a flooded area of the north branch of the Platte River, the sheriff’s office said.
The area the body was found in was determined to be “an area of interest” by the K-9 teams performing a search on Dec.7 and Dec. 8. However, it was flooded and almost impossible to search, the sheriff’s office said.
Quintal’s family said they would attempt to let some of the water out of the pond so the K-9 teams could come back and search the area, the sheriff’s office said.
On Dec. 21, Quintal’s family began searching the area with a canoe and that’s when the body was found.
The searchers backed out of the area and called the sheriff’s office.
Authorities believe the body was fully submerged until about a foot of water was drained.
The sheriff’s office was able to retrieve the body.
“Due to the proximity of the body to the cabin where Adrienne Quintal went missing from it was believed that the body found was that of Ms. Quintal,” the sheriff’s office said.
An autopsy was conducted on Dec. 22.
“We are confident because of identifying marks such as scars and a tattoo on her right ankle that the body is in fact that of Adrienne Quintal,” the sheriff’s office said.
The medical examiner will verify the identity as soon as X-rays are compared and confirmed.
There is no sign of foul play, the sheriff’s office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.