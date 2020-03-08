The Grand Blanc Township Fire Department said it had a busy week.
According to a post on Facebook, the department responded to a structure near Fenton and Lincoln.
The post said the department was on scene within five minutes of dispatch and stopped the fire quickly. They were able to stop the fire before the home became a total loss.
Officials said the home was empty at the time.
Investigators believe the fire was electrical.
The power was out in the area for an unknown period. Officials said Consumers Energy was in the area to restore it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.