The man responsible for the deadly shooting at a Flint nightclub over the weekend has been identified.
Investigators said The Loft’s security guard, Allyne Mycal Hall, was the shooter.
The owner, Jesi Williams said she’s still in shock after the shooting.
“We consider this our home, so to have something like this, we take it really personal,” Williams said.
Rodney Ott, co-owner, was also surprised. He thought the guard was unarmed.
“I’ve always hired unarmed guards, so I had no idea that he was carrying at the time,” Ott said.
Ott said they aren’t letting what happened define their business or downtown Flint.
Ott said that is why they hosted the event ‘Flint Strong’ at the Loft on Tuesday, March 3.
“Not a celebration but just a little unity for everybody to get people back together,” Ott said.
People came out in full force to show their support and love for the downtown business.
“We’re not going to let an isolated incident kind of hinder or deter the city rising,” said Kristen Wolosonowich.
“I love this place, it’s my home,” said Heather Burnash.
The Loft has been open for 17-years and this is the first incident that has happened like this, according to Ott.
Although the owners had thoughts of permanently closing, Ott said it was the overwhelming support from the community that changed his mind.
“So we’re going to turn it around and turn it as a positive and learn and grow. And come back together stronger than ever,” Ott said.
“We just want to let them know that we love them, and this set back isn’t going to define The Loft,” Williams said.
The family has started a GoFundMe to raise money for the funeral expenses of the man who was killed, if you would like to donate, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.