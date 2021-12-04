Investigators in Isabella County are asking for help to identify a person of interest in a Union Township theft.
On Friday, deputies from the Isabella County Sheriff's Office responded to a theft from a business.
Anyone who knows the person or has information on the case is encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at 989-779-3344.
